How 3 Court Of Appeal Judges Upheld Adams Oshiomhole's Suspension As APC National Chairman

The Court of Appeal in Abuja has reinstated the suspension of Adams Oshiomhole as the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress.A three-man panel of the court led by Justice Eunice Onyemanam, in a unanimous judgment on Tuesday, affirmed the order of suspension of the APC National Chairman earlier issued by the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory in Abuja on March 4, 2020.Following an application by Oshiomhole, an earlier three-man panel led by Justice Abubakar Yahaya had earlier lifted the Oshiomhole’s suspension pending the hearing of his appeal.But the Justice Onyemanam-led panel, which earlier heard the appeal on Tuesday, dismissed the appeal for lacking in merit.Justice Mohammed Lamido who delivered the lead judgment said the lower court had rightly issued the order of suspension on March 4, 2020.Earlier in a separate judgment, Justice Onyemanam had affirmed the decision of the lower court which dismissed Oshiomhole’s preliminary objection challenging the lower court’s jurisdiction to hear the suit before it.