Gunmen Kill APC Chairman

Unidentified gunmen yesterday killed Abdulhamid Ruma, Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Batsari Local Government Area of Katsina State,It was learnt that the APC chieftain was killed as he arrived his country home of Sabon-Gari Danbasawa from Batsari town.An eyewitness said: “the moment he arrived his village and was about entering his house, some gunmen emerged from the bush and shot him several times on the head and chest; he died on the spot. His corpse has been deposited at the Batsari General Hospital morgue and he is most likely to be buried later today (Sunday).”APC Katsina Central Zonal Chairman, Mamman Yaro Batsari, confirmed the gruesome murder of Ruma to journalists.