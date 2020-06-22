Guild Of Professional Bloggers Of Nigeria Mourns Late Aramide Oikelome

Published:

Share This

The Guild of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria has expressed deep shock over the death of one of it's very active member Mrs Aramide Oikelome.The Guild in a press release personally signed by the President of the Association Chief Chris Kehinde Nwandu expressed its sadness over the incident.According to him,Mrs Oikelome's contribution to the growth of the Association cannot be overemphasized.Apart from making a mark in her chosen profession (journalism) she was also noted for her humanitarian support for the less privileged especially the widows.The Association expressed its condolences to the family of the deceased on this irreparable loss.May her gentle soul rest in perfect peace.