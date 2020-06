Full List Of 13 Member New APC Caretaker Committee

Published:

This is the full list of the new APC National Caretaket Committee as constituted at the National Executive Committee meeting held todayLIST APC CARETAKER COMMITTEE AND EXTRA-ORDINARY CONVENTION PLANNING COMMITTEE.1. Governor Mai Mala Buni (Yobe) Chairman2. Isiaka Oyetola, Governor Osun SW3. Ken Nnamani SE4. Stella Okorete - Women Rep5. Governor Sani Bello NC6. Dr. James Lalu physically challenged7. Sen. Abubakar Yusuf- Senatè Rep8. Hon. Akinyemi Olaide - Reps9. David Lyon - SS10. Abba Ari -NW11. Prof. Tahir Mamman - NE12. Ismail Ahmed - Youth13. Sen. Akpan Udoedehe- SecretaryCKN NEWS