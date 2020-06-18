FRSC Commends GPBN For Donating Face Masks To The Agency

Published:

The Federal Roads Safety Corps (FRSC) has commended the Guild of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria (GPBN) for donating face masks to the zone RS2HQ in charge of Lagos and Ogun State.GPBN had on Tuesday as part of its corporate social responsibility donated branded face masks to the FRSC to assist the staff of the commission who is also part of the frontline workers on COVID-19 in the country.Speaking at the zonal headquarters of the commission, the President GPBN, Chris Kehinde Nwandu who led the members of the executive council of the association to the Ojodu office of the command said, the group decided to support the commission in its little way to protect the staff of the commission from contracting the dreaded coronavirus pandemic which has infected thousands and killed hundreds in the country.In addition, Nwandu added that with the limited resources of the group, we still recognize the role of FRSC on our roads and decided to donate the facemasks to support the commission as they go about doing their good work in the society.The Zonal Commanding Officer, ACM Samuel Obayemi in his response thanked the group for the donation.“Let me sincerely appreciate the GPBN for the donation of these face masks to the zonal headquarters; this is well received and let me also assure you that we will not disappoint you”, he said.“We are working tirelessly to train our staff in order to know how to handle road users in a modern way in this pandemic era”.“As one of the frontline workers of COVID-19, we are checking the social distancing order in the society and also implementing other guidelines of the Federal Government to curb the spread of coronavirus in the country”.Also at the presentation are FRSC’s zonal administrative officer, National Secretary, GPBN, Femi Adeoya and Asst National Treasurer GPBN, Damilare Bankole.