FRSC Appoints New Sector Commanders For Lagos,Ogun

The Federal Road Safety Corps has approved the appointment of CC Olusegun Ogungbemide as the New Sector Commander for RS 2.1 , Lagos . He is taking over from the newly promoted ACM Hyginus Omej who is now the ACM Operations at the Headquarter .CC Olusegun Ogungbemide was once the Unit Commander of Lagos Island Unit Command and later appointed the Sector Head of Operations for Ondo State Sector Command. He was among the newly promoted senior officers.Also, a new sector Commander has been approved for the Ogun State Command.He is CC Umar Galandunci who until his appointment was the Head of Operations, Kaduna State Command.He once served as the Unit Commander Badagry.He will be taking over from ACM Clement Oladele who has been seconded to Staff Training in Udi ,Enugu State as Commandant