FRSC Appoints New Sector Commanders For Lagos,Ogun
Published: June 08, 2020
CC Olusegun Ogungbemide was once the Unit Commander of Lagos Island Unit Command and later appointed the Sector Head of Operations for Ondo State Sector Command. He was among the newly promoted senior officers.
Also, a new sector Commander has been approved for the Ogun State Command.
He is CC Umar Galandunci who until his appointment was the Head of Operations, Kaduna State Command.
He once served as the Unit Commander Badagry.
He will be taking over from ACM Clement Oladele who has been seconded to Staff Training in Udi ,Enugu State as Commandant
