Breaking :Former IGP And Chairman, Nigeria Police Service Commission Musiliu Smith Loses Wife

Lagos State Government, on behalf of the Smith family, wishes to announce the passage of our mother and grandmother, Alhaja Ariat Aderoju Smith (nee Jinadu) who died on Friday 5th June, 2020 at the age of 69.The remains of late Alhaja Ariat Smith will be buried on Saturday 6th June, 2020 in accordance with Muslim rites.Only immediate family members will be allowed at the burial rites, in strict compliance with the NCDC/Lagos State Government's guidelines on COVID-19 social distancing protocol.The deceased is survived by her husband, Alhaji Musiliu A.K. Smith, CFR, forner Inspector General of Police and Chairman, Nigeria Police Service CommissionChildren: Mr. Mujeed Adekunle Smith and Mrs. Atiat Olubunmi SheiduMay Allah grant her Aljanah Firdaus.AnnouncerLagos State Government