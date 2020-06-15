FG Shutdown Jabi Lake Mall For Two Weeks Over Naira Marley's Concert

Published:

The Federal Government has shut the Jabi Lake Mall indefinitely for violating the ban on public gathering.The mall was closed by the Federal Capital Territory Ministerial Task Team on COVID-19.In a tweet on its handle on Sunday, the closure is part of precautionary measures taken to curb the spread of the virus in the nation’s capital.“The FCT Ministerial Task Team on #COVID19 seals up Jabi Lake Mall indefinitely for violating Presidential Task Force’s directives on the ban on public gatherings as part of measures to contain the spread of the dreaded pandemic in the territory,” FCTA said.It was learnt that the decision to close the mall for the next 2 weeks followed an order of a mobile court presided by Chief Magistrate Idayat Akanni.It was gathered that hip-hop artiste, Azeez Fashola, alias Naira Marley, held a concert at the mall on Saturday in contravention of the directive of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 as part of measures to curb the spread of the virus.Following the concert, most Nigerians took to social media to express worry over the concert held at the car park of the mall on Saturday, June 13.Prosecutors filed a three-charge against the management of the mall. The defendants pleaded not guilty to the charges