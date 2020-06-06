Fake Airforce Officer Arrested While Trying To Claim Benefits Of Dead Airforce Pilot

Published:

A 34-year-old man, identified as Olusegun Abe, has been arrested by the Nigerian Air Force for allegedly parading himself as an officer of the force.The suspect allegedly claimed to be a flight lieutenant.The impostor, fully dressed in military camouflage, reportedly planned to defraud a family member of a late NAF pilot, Flight Lieutenant Ohai Idonije, who was recently killed by Boko Haram insurgents.It was learnt that the suspect had approached a sister of the deceased, Mrs Tola Gbadamosi, under the guise of being her late brother’s senior colleague at NAF, and promised to assist the family in claiming the deceased’s benefits.Gbadamosi said, “Sometime last month, the suspect came to my office to drop his contact number and left an instruction that I should call him, claiming to be my late brother’s colleague. I called his mobile and he came to meet me in my office, fully dressed in military uniform.“He gave an impression that he would assist us in processing my late brother’s benefits. He asked me to hand over the original copies of some sensitive documents which he would use in claiming the benefits.”Having suspected a fraudulent intent, the woman contacted the acting Commander of NAF 209 Quick Response Group, who sent personnel from Ipetu Ijesa, Osun State, to apprehend the Impersonator.NAF said the suspect had been handed over to the Ondo State Police Command for further investigation and prosecution.The Police Public Relations Officer in Ondo State, Mr Tee-Leo Ikoro, said the command had begun investigation into the matter.He commended NAF for the quick response that led to the arrest of the suspect, calling for increased synergy.The suspect, who claimed to be a native of Ekiti State, confessed that he had a friend who always helped him to get fake identity cards.“I don’t know what came over me. My pastor had told me he saw handcuffs in my hands, but I did not listen,” he added.