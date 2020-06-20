Exclusive :Immigration Service Redeploys Over 150 Staff From HQ During Pandemic Period..None Posted To South East (See Full List)

Published:

In what is turning out to be one of the most massive redeployment in the history of the Agency , the Nigerian Immigration Service has redeployed over 150 officers from its Headquarters in Abuja to other parts of the country.This was contained in a circular released on June 18th 2020 titled JUNIOR STAFF POSTING ORDER and signed by IAM Haliru Deputy Comptroller GeneralWhile the staff were redeployed to all parts of the country, CKN News investigation revealed that curiously none of the staff was redeployed to any of the five states of the South East.Some of the staff spoken to expressed their shock over the redeployment during this period of the Covid-19 pandemic with all the attendant risk associated with it.Some of them who are married women stated that no prior notice was given to them on the pending transfer.Some were posted from Abuja to such far distance areas like Borno,Taraba,Jigawa etcThey questioned the rationale behind such posting now when there is a ban on Interstate travel.No official of the NIS was available for comment on the matter as at the time of going to press