Published:

Share This

The late former Governor of Oyo State,Senator Abiola Ajimobi will be buried today.CKN News that the late astute politician who died yesterday will be buried at his Oluyole home in Ibadan ,Oyo State according to Islamic right.It is not yet known if the event will be strictly a family affair or if his political associates will be allowed to attend.The former governor died on Thursday from covid-19 related illness at the age of 70