Ex Boyfriend Of Customs CG Hammed Ali's New Wife Denies Leaking Refund Demand Letter

Published:

Share This

Zubairu Malami, the former-boyfriend of the newly wedded bride of the Nigerian Customs Comptroller-General Hameed Ali, Zainab Yahaya, has denied authorizing the publication of letter demanding a refund of all the money spent on her during their estranged relationship.On Monday, a letter supposedly written by a lawyer to Zubairu Malami trended online, demanding a refund of the sum of N9million spent on the Customs Boss new wife for the purchase of air tickets, house and shop rents, loan collected for her father and for opening a clothing business for her.In a statement on Tuesday, the estranged boyfriend dissociated himself from the publication, saying that the letter was not authorized by him.According to the statement, “I, Zubairu Dalhatu Malami, of No224 Durumin Zungura, Kano State, do hereby notify the general public that the purported leaked letter circulated on SaharaReporters and other news channels was not authorized by me to be published.“Zainab Abdullahi Yahaya was my former fiancée who I intended to marry but that was not ordained by the Almighty Allah as she has married someone else. I, therefore, wish her a happy married life and Allah’s blessings.”However, the bride denied borrowing any money from Zubairu Malami, adding that all the money he claimed to have spent on her were either unfounded or unsolicited.On why she could not marry him, Mrs Ali said she had wanted to marry him but her parents, after a background check on his character, found him unsuitable.