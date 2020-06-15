Embattled Obaseki Visits Wike,Udom As Defection Plan Thickens
Published: June 15, 2020
The Edo state governor was received at the Rivers State Government House, Port Harcourt.
The two governors after exchanging pleasantries held a closed-door meeting.
From there he moved to Uyo,Akwa Ibom State capital where he held talk with Governor.
Both are of the PDP
As at the time of filing this report, the details of the meeting were yet to be disclosed although many believe it has to do with his planned defection to the PDP this week
