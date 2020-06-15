Embattled Obaseki Visits Wike,Udom As Defection Plan Thickens

Published:

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State on Sunday visited Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike of Rivers State and his Akwa Ibom State counterpart Emmanuel UdomThe Edo state governor was received at the Rivers State Government House, Port Harcourt.The two governors after exchanging pleasantries held a closed-door meeting.From there he moved to Uyo,Akwa Ibom State capital where he held talk with Governor.Both are of the PDPAs at the time of filing this report, the details of the meeting were yet to be disclosed although many believe it has to do with his planned defection to the PDP this week