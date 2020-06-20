Ekiti APC Concludes Plans To Suspend Buhari's Aide Babafemi Ojudu From Party

Published:

Barely a week after Senator Babafemi Ojudu, the Special Adviser on Political Matters to the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd), engaged Ekiti State Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi, in a war of words over the latter’s performance, there are allegations of moves to suspend him from the All Progressives Congress.Apart from the war of words, Ojudu, who is an APC chieftain, alongside Dr Wole Oluyede, Oyetunde Ojo, Chief Akomolafe, Ayo Ajibade, Bunmi Ogunleye and Ben Oguntuase, on behalf of other aggrieved leaders of the party, are in court challenging the validity of the Ekiti APC ward, local government and state executives.Sources said the APC State Working Committee had summoned the members of executives of Ojudu’s Ward 8, Ado Ekiti to the party secretariat, where they were allegedly instructed to begin the suspension process.One of the sources said, “The chairman, while addressing the ward executives, said he had the order to instruct them to sack Ojudu from the party. Expectedly, we did not agree with it because this is a man that has been contributing to this party for years. We, the executives, said we could not do that to one of our strongest members.“We told them to tell us his offence; they could not convince us and we insisted we would not do it but they could go ahead to the state level of the party to do whatever they liked. As far as Ado Ward 8 is concerned, Senator Ojudu has not done anything to warrant suspension.”When contacted, Ojudu, who said he had got wind of such a move, said, “Yes, I have been told that they are making moves to suspend me. They have called the ward executives and started mounting pressure on them to initiate my suspension, which they refused to do.”But the APC State Publicity Secretary, Mr Ade Ajayi, who said there was no iota of truth in the reports making the rounds on planned suspension of the presidential aide, called on the APC members to disregard it.Ajayi said, “I heard about it but it is not true. I want our people to disregard the report. We will invite the ward executives to tell us where this is coming from and we will know what to do.”