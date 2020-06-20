Edo Guber Poll:PDP Likely To Screen Godwin Obaseki Today

Published:

There are strong indications that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will on Saturday (today) screen Governor Godwin Obaseki for the Edo State gubernatorial primaries billed to hold this month.An opening to accommodate the screening of Governor Godwin Obaseki after the party screening committee led by Honourable Kingsley Chinda was created by the National Working Committee of the party a statement signed by the National Organising Secretary, Col Austin Akubundu said.The statement issued last night reads as follows: “The National Working Committee (NWC) of our great party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has approved the continuation of the Screening Exercise by the screening committee.“The Committee is mandated to screen all Aspirants for the upcoming 2020 Governorship Election in Edo State.“The exercise is scheduled to continue on Saturday, June 20, 2020, at the NWC HALL, Wadata Plaza, Abuja.”The Hon Chinda led committee has Chief Oladimeji Fabiyi, Senator Joy Emordi and Hajiya Aishat Hasindu as members while Rt. Hon. Boyele Debekeme serves as secretary.