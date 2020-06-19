Ebonyi Commissioner Arrested Over Alleged Murder

Published:

The Police in Ebonyi State, on Thursday, arrested a former Commissioner for Border Peace and Conflict Resolution in the state, Donatus Ajah, aka Zentus, over murder allegations.Ajah was accused of having a hand in the death of a 46-year-old-man, Azubuike Inya.Both Ajah and Inya are from Amankwo village, Nkpoghoro community, Afikpo North Local Government Area of the state.It had reported that the killing took place during a communal crisis, involving two factions in Amankwo.One of the factions is said be led by Ajah, while the other is led by one Ifeanyi Obila.The two groups have constantly clashed in the community as they battle for supremacy.Inya’s killing, which occurred on May 23, 2020, according to sources, was as a result of another clash between the groups.It was gathered that the suspected killers approached some villagers at a pub in the village and inflicted machete cuts on them, a development that threw the community into chaos.Inya, on hearing the cries of the people at the pub, was said to have rushed to the scene and begged the attackers to stop what they were doing.It was at that point that the hoodlums attacked him and dealt several machete blows on him until he died.Ifeanyi’s brother, Joel, claimed that the killers’ targeted his brother, who is a surveyor.He said, “When these people came and could not find my elder brother, who I think was their target, they started attacking everyone there and people were running helter-skelter.“That was when Azubuike Inya came from the village. He pleaded with them not to do such a thing, because it was not good. They attacked him and killed him with their machetes.“It was Zentus’s (Ajah) boys, who killed Azubuike on May 23, 2020, around 8pm.”Ajah, however, denied any involvement in the incident.He said, “The truth is that I was not at home and so cannot tell how the crisis that led to Azubuike’s death began, apart from what I heard from eyewitnesses.“There is no way I could have directed anyone to kill Azubuike or any other human being. Was he a goat or an animal that I can kill to eat the flesh? Was he not a human being created like everyone else? Which problem did I have with Azubuike that would make people believe that I have a hand in his death? Am I contesting his father’s property with him? Was he working under me, to say he stole my money? What did he do to me to warrant being killed and what will I benefit from his death?“It was the same Ifeanyi Obila, who started telling people that I had a hand in Azubuike’s death. I believe God is the giver and taker of life and will always disappoint Ifeanyi and his cohorts, who feel that they will only be satisfied if they hear that I am dead.”The state police command confirmed Ajah’s arrest on Thursday.Its spokesperson, Mrs Loveth Odah, who confirmed the arrest, added that the suspect was apprehended for his alleged involvement in Inya’s death.“Yes, he (Ajah) is in custody. We are still investigating the matter,” Odah stated.