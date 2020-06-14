DSS Begins Investigation Into Presidential Villa's Shootings

Published:

The Department of State Services has begun an investigation into the shootings at the Presidential Villa by the security aides attached to the First Lady.The DSS spokesman, Peter Afunanya, confirmed that investigation into the shooting incident was ongoing.“The chaotic situation in the Presidential Villa only points to the failure by President Buhari to provide leadership that can guarantee orderliness in governance and effectively ensure the security of our nation.In a related development, the Peoples Democratic Party has raised the alarm over reports of gunshots and a breach of security within the Presidential Villa.The situation was said to have been as a result of a squabble among family members and officials of the Presidency.This was contained in a statement signed by the PDP National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, in Abuja, on Saturday.He expressed the party’s worry that the protracted spat between the First Lady and aides of the President had degenerated into violent combats, raids and free use of firearms within the Presidential Villa.Ologbondiyan said, “The party described as distressing, the report that members of Mr President’s family were at the scene of the assault against one of President Buhari’s aides, during which the First Lady’s security details were alleged to have resorted to the use of firearms.“Our party is disturbed by such an ugly situation in the Buhari Presidency, which has already heightened apprehension in the public space over the apparent failure of security architecture and central command system in the Presidency leading to such reckless and irresponsible breaches.”