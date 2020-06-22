Dee Beauty Palace Launches Organic Products

Published:

A leading company for organic products, Dee Beauty Palace has launched a series of new organic products to satisfy the needs of it’s customers that cut across the young and old.The new products which include whitening shower gel, Natural honey, Caramel tone lotion, whitening body cream, Lightening black soap, face cream, face cleanser, hair treatment, to mention a few, are ready to enhance the beauty of the lucky ones that will get to use them.According to the CEO of Dee Beauty Palace, Mrs Adeola B. Opeogun, the products are made from scratch with natural components which have no adverse effect on anyone using them, unlike creams fully made with chemical components.She explained that one of the things that informed the production is the need to protect the skin of everyone, knowing fully well that there are lots of fake products on the streets which will do more damage to the skin of those who use them.‘Our products are made from scratch with natural materials. Several people who are in this business resort to the use of chemicals in order to make more gains but at Dee Beauty Palace, we don’t do that, we are out here to protect the skin of Nigerians and not cause more damage, hence, we have made the skin of our customers our priority, rather than making excessive profits’Furthermore, she addressed the exorbitant prices of organic products, making it known that products from Dee Beauty Palace are highly effective but affordable.Also, she noted that apart from beauty products, Dee beauty palace also deal with Perfumes, Perfume Oils, Foot wears, Clothing materials, to mention a few.To contact DEE BEAUTY PALACE, DIAL 08080371732, 09068085361