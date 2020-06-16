Davido Did Not Beat Me..Chioma

Published:

Popular singer, Davido’s fiancée, Chioma, has denied rumours of domestic violence surrounding her relationship with the singer.The duo has been rumoured to be having some issues in their relationship, to the extent that Chioma moved out of the artiste’s house.However, Chioma on her Instagram page on Tuesday debunked the rumour, insisting that there has never been any form of physical or verbal abuse in her home.According to her, David has never in his life lifted a finger to touch her and neither has she had to push him.She wrote, “Domestic violence and abuse is no joke and not something to ever take lightly. Never has there ever been an incident of abuse in my home.“I’m not sure where in the world such stories have started from, but I want to ensure everyone showing concern whether fake or real, that such has never and will never happen.“Further, we do not take such allegations of abuse lightly at all and if such persists then we will be jointly taking up action against the perpetrators of these disgusting rumours.“To the beautiful young ones out there, never ever allow a man to lay his hands on you while you keep quiet. If you were ever to suffer such, ensure you SPEAK UP! With all that is going on in the world right now, we most certainly can not sit around and condone or encourage women to condone such!”