Court Clears Way For Obaseki To Participate In PDP Edo Primaries

Hon Ogbeide-Ihama

The Federal High Court sitting in Port Harcourt has struck out the suit filed by Mr Omoregie Ogbeide-Ihama stopping Governor Godwin Obaseki from participating in Thursday’s PDP governorship primaries, in Edo State.A counsel to the plaintiff, D. C. Denwigwe, (SAN) had in an oral application during resumption of the hearing on Wednesday, informed the court that the parties in the suit had resolved the matter.He said their clients have settled and have directed their counsels to withdraw the case.He also apologised to the court for the inconveniences and urged that the matter be struck-out based on the oral prayers.Emmanuel Enoidem, Counsel for the 1st defendant, Uche Secondus and 3rd to the 7th defendant, counsel for the 2nd defendant, Higher King and Counsel for the 8th and 9th defendants, Alex Ejesiema, SAN also concurred to the motion.However, the presiding Judge, Justice E. O. Obile, struck out the matter follow the submission of the counsels.Addressing newsmen Emmanuel Enoidem who is also the National Legal Adviser of the PDP said they agreed that the party must be united.Alex Ejesiema (SAN), Governor Godwin Obaseki’s lawyer on his part, said they were prepared for it.He also noted that there is no more obstruction for Governor Obaseki and therefore, he can contest.Mr Ogbeide-ihama had filed a suit in the court asking it to prevent any member of the party that has purchased forms but not screened within the time stipulated to contest the PDP primary.Subsequently, the court on Tuesday, granted the request for an accelerated hearing of the suit but before the hearing on the application today, Ogbeide-Ihama’s counsel requested that the court stood down the case for some time, to allow for an out-of-court settlement.The presiding judge, Justice Emmanuel Obile, granted the prayers after the counsel to all the defendants aligned with the request.