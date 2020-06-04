Chief Of Army Staff Visits HQ Army Armoured Corps And Artillery Brigade

Published:

The Nigerian Army Chief, Lt Gen TY Buratai was at the Nigerian Army Armoured Corps, Nigerian Army Armour School and 33 Artillery Brigade Bauchi on Wednesday the 3rd of June, 2020 where he assessed ongoing VT4 Main Battle Tank Training in which 155 officers and soldiers are undergoing training for competent commanders, crew men, drivers and technicians.While addressing the instructors, staff and 155 participants (all ranks), Gen Buratai expressed satisfaction on the quality/level of training, commitment and discipline of the participants. He said that - "Your discipline, commitment and assimilation is so far quite encouraging and commendable." "You should continue to learn well and be able to efficiently operate the new platforms in readiness to your deployment into the mission areas"."While I commend your efforts to the training, let me warn that you must operate/handle the new equipment proficiently, we will not accept cowardice, sabotage or inefficiency under any guise whatsoever"Gen Buratai further urged the participants to maintain high standards of professionalism, effectiveness and discipline in whatever roles they might be assigned or deployed to. He commended the Commandant, instructors and staff of the school for a good job and directed the students to cooperate fully and learn as well as to apply what they have learnt practically and effectively in the war front.The course participants, through their course leader, appreciate and commend the inspiring leadership of Gen Buratai and his uncommon efforts in the struggle to end terrorism in Nigeria and assured him of unflinching support and commitment to bring terrorism to an end so soon, leveraging fully on the newly acquired equipment by the Nigerian Army.Gen Buratai used the opportunity to assess the living accommodation of some soldiers in Shadawanka Barracks, 33 Brigade Bauchi whose roofs were destroyed by rainstorm on which repairs are already ongoing as seen during the visit to the affected areas.The sudden visit to the sites is a reflection of Gen Buratai's disposition of placing troops' welfare as one of his top most priorities.The construction and renovation of accommodation for personnel of the Nigerian Army is equally ongoing in most of the Nigerian Army Barracks across the country just like in Lagos, Jos, Enugu and Portharcourt among others.Instructively, some of the accommodation works have already been completed and commissioned especially in Lagos, Portharcourt and Abuja areas.