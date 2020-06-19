Charly Boy @ 70: Releases Mumu Don Do Track Featuring Oritsefemi

Published:

Charly Boy drops a new track featuring ORITSEFEMI on his birthday June 19th titled MUMU DON DO, as he turns 70!He says:My Vampire Essence.“Biko, people should stop debating my age. I have lived 2 life times. I run on vampire blood and am like no other.Age is just a number and I choose number 40”“When I tell people say my mama Na winche, dem no dey quick understand. Winche go Born winche. But our witchcraft is different. We are futuristic, we have the power of foresight”“I have really forgotten how old I am, some say I look like 40. Google say am 68. I am celebrating 70 but inside me, I feel 30. Any age you ascribe to me, that’s my age”“My youthful looks and disposition is mainly because of my very superior genes, my very disciplined life style, and my simple/content world”