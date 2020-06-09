Buratai Meets Buhari ,Says We've Killed 1,429 Boko Haram Insurgents in Two Months

Published:

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai has said 1,429 Boko Haram terrorists were eliminated in the last two months that he joined the operations in the Northeast.The COAS, who spoke to correspondents after an audience with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa in Abuja yesterday, also said some 116 accessories of the terrorist group, including coordinators, informants, as well as logistics couriers, were arrested within the period.Buratai, who said the armed forces had performed tremendously well, said the intelligence corps of the army, the operatives of the Department of State Services, as well as components of the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF), teamed up to achieve the feat.Read Also: All eyes on Buratai“The troops are putting in their best and that has resulted in the tremendous successes we are recording. The fight is still ongoing and over 1429 of this Boko Haram terrorists have been neutralised and we have arrested over 166 Boko Haram terrorists informants,” the COAS said.“So, this is a tremendous achievement, our intelligence corps along with the Department of State Services and of course our good friends the civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF), have worked very hard to see that this is achieved and I assure you that things will continue to improve as the days go by.”Buratai, who said he was just arriving from the theatre of war in the Northeast, added that he was in the State House to brief the President on how it went while he was at the war front, adding that the President was pleased with the performance of the country’s military.“I came in form the Northeast just a day ago and it behoves on me to brief the President on what transpired there during the two months I stayed there. I have given him details of what the troops are doing and what we have achieved as well as what we intend to achieve in the nearest future.“So far so good, even before I came, the President has been getting reports on what is happening in the Northeast.”