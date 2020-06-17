Buhari Appoints 12 New Permanent Secretaries

Published:

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of 12 new Permanent Secretaries (PS) in the Federal Civil Service. The Head of Service of the Federation (HoSF), Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan, made this known on Tuesday, in Abuja.According to a statement on her behalf by the Director, Communications Office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation (OHCSF), Mrs. Olawunmi Ogunmosunle, the swearing-in and deployment of the new permanent secretaries will be announced in due course. The newly appointed PS and their states are Akinlade Oluwatoyin, Kogi; Alkali Bashir Nura, Kano; Anyanwutaku Adaora lfeoma, Anambra; Ardo Babayo Kumo, Gombe; Belgore Shuaib Mohammad Lomido, Kwara; and Ekpa Anthonia Akpabio, Cross River.Others are Hussaini Babangida, Jigawa; Mahmuda Mamman, Yobe; Meribole Emmanuel Chukwuemeka, Abia; Mohammed Aliyu Ganda, Sokoto; Tarfa Yerima Peter Adamawa; and Udoh Moniloja Omokunmi, Oyo.The 12 newly appointed were part of the 41 federal directors shortlisted for oral interview penultimate Monday in Abuja to fill the 16 vacant federal permanent secretary positions. It was also observed that while 16 permanent secretaries were expected to be appointed, based on the circular announcing the vacancies, only 12 appointments were announced.Those shortlisted for the interview from Kaduna, Kebbi, Rivers and Zamfara States were not among the newly appointed permanent secretaries. It would be recalled that the Office of the Head of Service of the Federation (HoCSF) in a letter dated June 6, by the Director overseeing the office of the Permanent Secretary, I. A. Mairiga, had announced that 16 permanent secretaries were to be appointed.