Breaking:Court Bars Obaseki From Participating In PDP Guber Primaries

A Federal High Court sitting in Port Harcourt, Rivers State has barred Governor Godwin Obaseki from participating in the Edo State Peoples Democratic Party governorship primaries.This was contained in court papers that surfaced overnight.According to the court papers, the suit was instituted by one of the governorship aspirants on the platform of the PDP, Omoregie Ogbeide-Ihama.The aspirant asked the court to stop Obaseki from participating in the primaries on several grounds.Chief among the grounds were that he just joined the party and that only those who purchased the forms during the stipulated window before the waiver granted Obaseki and his deputy, Philip Shaibu, who recently defected from the All Progressives Congress, should be allowed to partake in the primaries.Ihama also questioned the validity of Obaseki’s certificates.The primaries of the PDP is scheduled for June 25, while the Independent National Electoral Commission has fixed the main election for September 19, 2020.