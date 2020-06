Published:

The former Governor of Oyo state, Senator Abiola Ajimobi have been buried secretly with the presence of heavy security officers in Ibadan.The short burial ceremony was done on Sunday at his Oluyole residence in Ibadan, the state capital.The burial ceremony was conducted by islamic clerics and close family members.Among the clerics at the burial are the Chairman Oyo State Muslim Community, Alhaji Kunle Saani, Sheikh Muiydeen Bello, Chief Imam of Ibadan land, Sheikh Abubakar AbdulGaniyu Agbotomokekere among others.