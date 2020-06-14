Breaking :Ex Beauty Queen And Wife Of Popular Pastor Ibidun Ighodalo Is Dead

Published:

Former beauty queen and wife of Popular Pastor, Ibidunni Ituah-Ighodalo is dead.She died in Port Harcourt this SundayShe was the founder of Elizabeth R, an Events Planning and Public Relations company of high repute in Nigeria.She was married to Pastor Ituah Ighodalo of Trinity Church LagosShe was also the founder of the Ibidunni Ighodalo Foundation (IIF), through which she has been able to help many marriages have a child of their own.Ibidunni Ighodalo was known for her beauty, and great love for children, adopting many kids during her lifetime.She went through 11 Invitro-Fertilization and waiting 11 years to have a biological childShe is survived by her daughter, husband and many adopted kids.She is the second wife to Pastor Ighodalo who had a very messy divorce case which led to his pulling out of RCCG