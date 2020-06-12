Breaking :Dominican Republic Withdraws Diezani Alison Madueke's Diplomatic Status

Published:

The Dominican Republic has withdrawn the diplomatic status it accorded the former Minister of Petroleum Resources Diezani Alison Madueke.The Chairman of EFCC Mr Ibrahim Mustapha Magu stated this on Friday during a chat on TVC programme Journalists Hangout.Mr Magun who stated that his agency has successfully gotten over 3,000 convictions since he assumed office.He stated that the Dominican Republic based on its report withdrew the diplomatic status it accorded the former Minister who is currently on the run.He confirmed that everything is being put in place to make sure she duly face judgementIt will be recalled that news made the rounds recently that the former Minister has secured employment in the Dominican Republic as a Commissioner