Aso Rock Shooting:IGP Orders Release Of Aisha Buhari's ADC,Aides

The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, on Monday, ordered the release of the security aides to the First Lady, Aisha Buhari, four days after they were taken into custody over a shooting incident at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.The incident sparked concern that the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.) might be in danger.But the Presidency assured in a statement that Buhari was never in danger at any time.The cops, including Aisha’s Aide-de-Camp, CSP Usman Shugaba; the escort commander, DSP Sheriff Kazeem and four riot policemen, were detained last Friday.They were directed to return for further interrogation today (Tuesday).A senior officer confirmed the developmentHe said, “All the security aides attached to the First Lady have been released to enable them to go home and refresh. They were released on Monday, but they are expected to return for investigation on Tuesday.”Trouble started on Thursday night when the President’s wife and three of her children – Zahra, Halima and Yusuf – as well as some of her security aides, led by Shugaba, stormed the residence of a nephew and Personal Assistant to the President, Sabiu Yusuf, at House 8 by the Pilot Gate of the Presidential Villa.They insisted that Yusuf, who had just returned from Lagos, should proceed on self-isolation for 14 days, to save the President and his family from the danger of COVID-19.