Aso Rock Shooting:Buhari Drops His Chief Personal Security Officer

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Deputy Commissioner of Police Aliyu Abubakar Musa as his Chief Personal Security Officer.The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, in a statement on Monday, said Musa’s appointment followed the redeployment of his predecessor, Commissioner of Police Abdulkarim Dauda. Musa, of the Nigerian Police Force Zone 5, Benin City, as his last station, hails from Niger State.Insider sources said the change is as a result of a recent shooting incident at the Villa