As Flight Operations Resume On June 21st..Summary Of Latest FG Directives On Covid-19

SUMMARYBREAKING: Effective from tomorrow:1. Nationwide curfew remains in place, timing now 10pm—4am.2. Full opening of financial sector - normal working hours3. Restricted opening of places of worship, (regular church & mosque services ONLY), to be based on State Govt protocols.4. Interstate travel remains prohibited except for goods &essential travel5. Gathering of >20 persons remains prohibited;outside of workplaces + religious services6. Aviation Industry requested to start developing protocols for domestic flights to possibly resume from June 21Hotels may reopenRestaurants outside of hotels must remain closed for eat-in—TAKEOUT ONLYBars, gyms, cinemas, nightclubs, parks closed until further evaluationAll schools to remain closed until further evaluationOffices maintain 2m physical distancing + 75% max capacityPTFCOVID