As Flight Operations Resume On June 21st..Summary Of Latest FG Directives On Covid-19
Published: June 02, 2020
BREAKING: Effective from tomorrow:
1. Nationwide curfew remains in place, timing now 10pm—4am.
2. Full opening of financial sector - normal working hours
3. Restricted opening of places of worship, (regular church & mosque services ONLY), to be based on State Govt protocols.
4. Interstate travel remains prohibited except for goods &essential travel
5. Gathering of >20 persons remains prohibited;outside of workplaces + religious services
6. Aviation Industry requested to start developing protocols for domestic flights to possibly resume from June 21
Hotels may reopen
Restaurants outside of hotels must remain closed for eat-in—TAKEOUT ONLY
Bars, gyms, cinemas, nightclubs, parks closed until further evaluation
All schools to remain closed until further evaluation
Offices maintain 2m physical distancing + 75% max capacity
PTFCOVID
