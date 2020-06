Published:

The convoy of the Commander, 17 Brigade NA, Katsina was involved in a road traffic accident today 29 June 2020 during which the death to a road user was recorded.The late motor cycle rider was a 75 year-old man named Alh Salisu Ibrahim of Filin Samji, Katsina.The incident occurred when the vehicles went to refuel and were expected to pick up the Brigade commander later.Already, a delegation of the Nigerian Army led by the Brigade commander has visited the family to commiserate with them and will be fully involved in the burial.