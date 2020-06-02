Army Operation Safe Haven Inaugurates "Operation Accord" To Tackle Insurgency

Published:

Share This

The Special Task Force, Operation Safe Haven (OPSH), maintaining peace in Plateau and part of Kaduna and Bauchi States, on Monday inaugurated a special operation code name ‘Operation Accord.’Inaugurating the operation in Gwantu, Sanga Local Government Area of Kaduna state, Maj. Gen. Chukwuemeka Okonkwo, Commander of the Task Force, said the special operation aimed at address the spate of insecurity within its area of operationThe News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Operation Accord is an ongoing Defence Headquarters operation designed to neutralise and stem down banditry and other forms of insecurity in the North West and North Central zones of the country.Okonkwo added that the operation was replicated by OPSH to block infiltration of fleeing bandits and militia groups into its area of operation.He explained that the special operation aimed at identifying bandits and criminal hideouts, would last from till June 30.The commander added that operation accord would facilitate the return of lasting peace within its area of operation, noting that it would also address all emerging security threats.“Operation Accord is today being replicated for synergy of efforts in order to simultaneously conduct same operation within our area of operation from June 1 to 30.“It will also identify bandits and criminal hideouts and neutralise them. The operation will be conducted concurrently with operation WHRL STROKE against banditry within North Central zone.“It is aimed at facilitating the restoration of peace and security across our area of joint operation,” he saidOkonkwo assured members of the public that his men would be professional in carrying out the operation, adding that safety of lives and property would be prioritised.“Let me assure members of the public that the military will professionally discharge it’s duties during the operation.“Troops will observe rules of engagement and other best practices for the safety and security of civil populace,” he assured.The Commander called on the general public to avail useful information to the military to enable it achieve the objectives of the operationOkonkwo also cautioned his men against unprofessional practices, noting that one caught would be punished accordingly(NAN)