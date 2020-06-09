APC Displays Certificates Of Edo Guber Aspirants..Obaseki Has 3 Credits ,2 Passes In WAEC

Published:

The APC, yesterday, said the credentials of its six aspirants for the Edo governorship election were displayed to forestall a repeat of the Bayelsa scenario. It would be recalled that the APC had after winning last year’s governorship election in Bayelsa lost the state to PDP at the Supreme Court following issues surrounding the certificate of its deputy governorship candidate.The credentials of the six aspirants: Governor Godwin Obaseki, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, Rt. Hon. Dr. Pius Odubu, Engr. Chris Ogiemwonyi, Hon. Osaro Obazee and Hon. Matthew Aigbuhuenze Iduoriyekemwen were displayed at the party’s secretariat in AbujaThe National Publicity Secretary of APC, Mallam Issa- Onilu, said, “You will recall what happened in Bayelsa, we thought we did the best we should, but it turned out that we did not do enough. So, the best thing we have to do now is to go beyond ourselves to the things that may not be known to us.“Besides the fact that we have put it out here for anybody who has information to help the screening committee, we are also taking official steps to verify some of these documents to be sure that we do the right thing and we come out clean” Meanwhile, Gov. Godwin Obaseki has approved the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium for the governorship primary of the PDP for the forthcoming governorship election in the state.Governor Obaseki's result showed that he obtained three credits in his WAEC examSimilarly, a F‎ederal High Court sitting in Benin yesterday adjourned to Thursday an exparte motion seeking to restrain the National Working Committee (NWC) of the APC and the party’s National Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, from using direct primary to elect the party’s governorship candidate . Also joined in the suit‎, is the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).