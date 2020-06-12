Another Seven Year Old Girl Raped In Church

Published:

The police command in Benue on Thursday presented a suspected rapist, who allegedly dragged a seven-year-old child into a church hall and had carnal knowledge of her. This is coming days after Uwavera Omozuwa, a 100-level Microbiology student of the University of Benin, was allegedly raped and killed by yet-to-be-identified persons at the Ikpoba Hill branch of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Benin, while reading in the church.Kaduna lawmaker beaten as leadership crisis rocks Assembly How state governors, assemblies are promoting rape – NAPTIP The Commissioner of Police, Mr Mukaddas Garba, who presented the suspect in Makurdi said that the case was reported on Tuesday. “On June 9, a case of rape was reported at Orokam Police Division that one of the suspects dragged a seven-year-old child into a church hall in Ogwurute area of Orokam and had carnal knowledge of her”“The victim is currently receiving treatment at General Hospital, Ijadoga, while the suspect, allegedly confessed to the crime,” he said He also presented three other suspected rapists and 32 others said to be involved in kidnapping, armed robbery, cultism and mischief in the state. He said that on June 5, a report was received at the B Division Police Station, Makurdi that a man (name withheld), lured a six-year-old child to his house and defiled her.Garba said that the suspect allegedly confessed to the crime during investigation and would soon be arraigned in court. “Also June 9, a man (name withheld), who lives in Mechanic Village area of Kanshio, Makurdi, forcefully took a 14-year-old girl to an uncompleted building and allegedly raped her. “The suspect has also confessed to the crime and will be charged to court soon,” he said. The commissioner said that on the same date (June 9), a complaint was received at A Division Police Station that a landlord trespassed into his tenant’s house and forcefully raped a 15-year-old girl who was asleep.“The man, who raped the 14-year-old, told newsmen that the girl, who was a virgin, had been his girlfriend in the last two months. “The suspect said that he allegedly raped her after several efforts to convince her to the bed failed, ” he said. He said that the command had recovered one locally made pistol loaded with five rounds of live ammunition, two camouflage p-cap, one black boot, four knives, two black berets, one cutlass, seven phones and assorted charms from the other 32 suspects. Garba warned criminals in the state to repent from their deeds or be apprehended to face the full wrath of the law.(NAN)