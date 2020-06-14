Another Lady Raped And Killed In Ibadan..Third In Two Weeks

Published:

Share This

For the third time in two weeks, another young woman has been reportedly raped and killed in Ibadan. The latest victim is said to be a 21-year-old National Diploma student of Oke Ogun Polytechnic, Saki, Oyo State, identified as Grace Oshiagwu, who was said to have been raped and killed inside an Ibadan church on Saturday(today)The latest incident was said to have occurred at Idi Ori, Sasa, Ojoo area of Ibadan in Akinyele Local Government Area.The case of Baraka Bello, a female student of the Department of Science Laboratory Technology (SLT), Federal College of Animal Health and Production, Moor Plantation, Ibadan, who was raped and killed on June 1 at Oloro area of Kara in Akinyele community, had caught national attention.A few days later, on June 5, suspected ritualists had reportedly smashed the head and killed a 29-year-old woman, Mrs Azeezat Somuyiwa, who had been carrying a seven-month-old pregnancy. The incident occurred at Ijefun community near Ojoo, Ibadan, in the same Akinyele Local Government.A resident of the area who spoke on phone on condition of anonymity said the latest victim was at church in the company of her brother who was learning how to play the guitar when the incident occurred.According to the source, Grace’s lifeless body had been discovered by earlier callers to the church. She had reportedly been found with no underwear on.Police spokesman Gbenga Fadeyi confirmed the incident, adding, however, that details of the incident are still sketchy.‘One Grace Oshiagwu, female, aged 21 years, was macheted on her head in a church mission building at Idi-Ori Area, Shasha off expressway by unknown assailant(s) today 13/06/2020 about 3:00 pm.‘Investigation has commenced into the matter and the police tactical teams are on the trail of the assailant(s). While efforts intensified, we want to continue to solicit for credible information from members of the communities around the area and the general public to unravel the misery behind these dastardly killing.’Source: Sun