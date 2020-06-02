Another Female Student Stabbed To Death For Refusing To Be Raped In Ibadan

Published:

While the death of Miss Vera Uwaila a student of University of Benin who was raped and killed in Benin ,Edo State is still being investigated , another female student this time in Ibadan ,Oyo State has been stabbed to death after refusing to be raped.According to one Tunji Olatunji who posted the story on his Facebook page, Miss Bello Mubarak a student Institute Of Agriculture , Research and Training Ibadan when some unidentified assailants stormed their home at Oluyole area of Ibadan and got her killed after she refused being raped.This was how Tunji Olatunji reported the storyNow, these times are not funny.Bello Mubarak has fallen too. A student of IRA&T Oluyole, Ìbàdàn. I gathered their home was attacked yesterday afternoon by supposed robbers who tried to finish on a romp.Mubarak resisted their attempt to rape her and she was stabbed to death. We hope and pray that the perpetrators of this evil will be fished out.The girls are getting more endangered. The society must do something. I am not just worried because I am a father to 19 year old student too, but I am really concerned because girls and women deserve better. They deserve respect and protection from the society. They are not objects for use in carnality.I think it is time to start a new campaign to mould the boy child. The new generation of boys seem to be posing much danger to the advocacies for the girl child over time.It is my earnest prayers that the killers of #Mubarak and #Uwa and every unreported assaults and deaths be brought to justice.