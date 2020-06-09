Anambra State Billionaire Arrested With Unlicensed Gun Released From Custody

Published:

One of Anambra State richest men arrested by the Nigerian Police over possession of alleged illegal gun has been releasedCKN News learnt that Abba born founder and Chairman of Best Aluminium Ltd, Chief G O Nweke was released todayHe was arrested at Awada Onitsha, Anambra State last week with a pistol which police alleged was unlicensed.The Anambra State Police Command has not issued any statement on the matter or given any reason why he was released although it is being alleged that he has been exonerated of illegal possession of gun.Chief Nweke is seen in this picture with some of his kinsmen after his release