Alleged N100m Cash Bribe : Trial Of Two Chinese Begins June 29 .

The trial of two Chinese: Meng Wei Kun and Xui Kuoi of China Zhongao Nigeria Ltd., slated to begin , Monday, June 15, 2020 before Justice Muhammad Sa'idu Sifawa of the Sokoto State High Court, could not go on as planned, following the withdrawal of defence counsel, Ahmed Raji & Co from representing the defendants. Based on this, commencement of their trial is now slated for June 29, 2020.The defendants are facing prosecution by the Economic and Financial Crimes, EFCC, for allegedly offering to bribe the Sokoto Zonal Head of the Commission, Mr. Abdullahi Lawal to the tune of N100,000 (One Hundred Million), out of which a part payment of N50,000.000.00 (Fifty Million Naira) in cash was offered on May 12, 2020. The suspects were promptly arrested by officers of the Commission.