Ajimobi's Wife Lashes Out At Gov Makinde During Husband's Burial

Chief Florence Ajimobi, wife of the late former Oyo State governor, Senator Abiola Ajimobi, has expressed her displeasure at the attitude of the Governor Seyi Makinde-led administration to her family since the passage of her husband, saying the body language of the government was uncomplimentary.She spoke during the visit of the Oyo State Deputy Governor, Rauf Olaniyan; Kano State Governor, Umar Ganduje; and his Ekiti State counterpart, Kayode Fayemi, to the Oluyole Estate residence of the Ajimobis.Florence noted that since her husband’s death was announced last week, she had not received any call or message from the state government to commiserate with the family.She said, “Governor (Seyi) Makinde never called me; I don’t know I have to send an official letter to the government to announce that my husband was ill. I never sent to Governor (Kayode) Fayemi, Governor (Umar) Ganduje or others.“Even you, the Deputy Governor, sir; I am sorry to say this. My husband has died; what anybody can do, as a God-fearing person, is to, at least, send me words of encouragement. Even after he died, not even you, Mr Deputy Governor, could call me.“You could have sent me a text message. I don’t have your number. I cannot just pick calls. I am a wife of a politician; I don’t pick calls that I do not know. You can send a message sir.“Everybody is going to die; my husband is dead. He served this state for eight years; eight good years.”