Aisha Buhari Cries Out Over Arrest Of Her ADC,Aides

The wife of the President Hajia Aisha Buhari has confirmed the arrest of several of her aides including her ADC.Aisha stated this in several tweets she posted on her verified handle on Friday.According to findings, trouble started on Monday when Yusuf returned from a private trip to Lagos where he had journeyed to alongside five women from Daura, Kano and Abuja to spend the weekend.Upon his return to the Villa, he was asked by President Buhari’s Aide De Camp, Mohammed Lawal Abubakar, Chief Personal Security Officer, Abdulkarim Dauda, to self-isolate in order to protect the President and the entire State House Staff since he had earlier met with recent contacts of late former Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, Maikanti Baru, who passed away recently from Coronavirus related complications.But rather than heed the advice of the men by embarking on a 14-day self-isolation, Yusuf, one of the most powerful and influential individuals around President Buhari, flatly refused and pushed his way into the Villa.Worried that his presence could expose them to danger, the first family intervened in the matter on Thursday but rather than a solution being arrived at, things quickly spilled out of control after the security attached to the First Lady, Aisha Buhari, moved in and had Yusuf removed from the Presidential Villa.Feeling slighted by that incident, the young man said to be in his early 30s connived with Buhari’s Chief Security Officer, Idris Kassim, to have the Federal Capital Territory Commissioner of Police, Bala Ciroma, arrest the First Lady’s ADC, Usman Shugaba, Escort Commander and other policemen attached to the first family.It was reliably gathered that all the arrested security attache to the First Lady are still in police cell on the orders of the CSO to the President and Yusuf.A source in the Villa, who confirmed the development to SaharaReporters, said, “Since the death of late Chief of Staff to President Buhari, Abba Kyari, Yusuf had almost become the defacto “head of state” calling the shots in Aso Villa.“The ADC and Escort Commander of the First Lady were unlawfully detained by the FCT Commissioner of Police under the instructions of the Chief Security Officer to the President, Mr Idris Kassim, and Yusuf.“Yusuf in flagrant disregard of the Quarantine Act signed by the President, which prohibited interstate travels and in clear violation of the NCDC protocols and guidelines, travelled to Lagos and had seen visitors of more than 15 people every day against the advice of people he is working with.“After his refusal to heed the call by the President’s security men, on Thursday evening, the first family got involved and insisted that he goes on self-isolation and again for the second time he refused.“The first family recalled to him when one of the daughters of the President returned from school in London and had to undergo 14 days isolation. They said if she could do that, why couldn’t he do the same. When the situation was getting out of hand, the security attached to the First Lady had to intervene peacefully. Yusuf left the State House only for him and the President’s CSO to give directives to the FCT Police Commissioner to arrest the First Lady’s ADC, Escort Commander and other policemen attached to the first family.“The protocols of the First Lady are still in police detention.”Her tweetThat Covid-19 is real and still very much around in our nation is not in doubt. Consequently, I call on all relevant Government Agencies to enforce the Quarantine Act signed by Mr. President and ensure no one is found violating this law and the NCDC guidelinesespecially on interstate travel without the necessary exemptions for movement of essentials. Anyone who does that should at the very least be made to under go a 14 days mandatory isolation no matter who the person is, no one should be above the law and the Police commandwill do well to remember that.Finally, I call on the IGP to release my assigned Staff who are still in the custody of the Police in order to avoid putting their lives in danger or exposure to Covid-19 while in their custody.