President Muhammadu Buhari today at the APC NEC meeting appointed Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni, to head the new Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee for the party.The governor was immediately sworn in at the meeting by the Minister of Justice and Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) Abubakar Malami.The caretaker committee is made up of 13 members drawn from across the country and are saddled with the responsibility of organizing another National Convention of the Party