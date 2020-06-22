27,838 Votes Secures Adams Oshimhole's Preferred Candidate Ize Iyamu ,APC Ticket In Edo
Published: June 22, 2020
Chairman of the Edo State APC Primary Election Committee, Governor Hope Uzodinma, declared Ize-Iyamu winner of the election after collating the results turned in by the returning officers in the 18 local government areas of the state.
He polled 27,838 votes, while his closest rival, Dr Pius Odubu scored 3,776, while Mr Osaro Obaze polled 2,751 votes.
With the result, Ize-Iyamu will face other contenders in the September 19 governorship election in the state
0 comments: