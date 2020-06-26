26 Health Workers Die Of Cornovirus In Nasarawa

Published:

A coalition of Nasarawa State Health Professionals Association has alleged that 26 health workers, including six medical doctors, have died of COVID-19 in the state.Speaking to reporters on Sunday in Lafia while declaring a seven-day total warning strike, the coalition spokesman and Chairman of Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Dr. Peter Bulus, said the state government has neglected the health sector, a situation that allegedly led to the death of 26 health workers due to COVID-19.He said the death of the health workers was as a result of inadequate provision of Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) to health personnel across the state and local governments’ health facilities.The union demanded for implementation of promotions, payment of annual increment as well as implementation of the minimum wage.The union asked for the domestication of COVID-19 incentives and decried high level of taxation on health workers.It urged government to grant health workers a rebate in their current taxes.The union had issued three warning strike letters to the state government on April 28, May 18 and June 10 to implement the above without any positive response.When contacted, Commissioner of Health Ahmed Yahaya said the state government has offered to implement 40 per cent of the COVID-19 hazard allowance to health workers.