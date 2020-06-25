25 Year Old Man Rapes 70 Year Old Woman As House Of Reps Rejects Castration For Rapists.

Published:

Men of Ogun State Police Command on Wednesday arrested a 25-year-old-man, Wasiu Bankole, for forcefully having carnal knowledge of a 70-year-old woman (name withheld) while asleep.The suspect was arrested 24 hours after he committed the offence at Abule Lemode, Ijoko in the Ado-Odo/Ota Local Government Area of the state.The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Abimbola Oyeyemi, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday.Oyeyemi said the suspect was arrested following a report by the victim at Agbado Division of Police station in Sango Ota.The PPRO said the victim complained that her attacker suddenly broke into her room around 8:pm on Tuesday while she was sleeping and had carnal knowledge of her forcefully.The victim was however rescued by one of the neighbours who ran into the room and saved her from the rapist.Oyeyemi said, “The victim stated further that it was one of her neighbours who heard her screaming that came to rescue her by using a stick to hit the suspect at his back. He jumped off her and ran away leaving his clothes, shoe and torch inside her room.“Upon the report, the DPO Agbado Division SP Kuranga Yero dispatched his detectives to look for the suspect and bring him to justice.“The detectives succeeded in getting him arrested 24 hours after and brought him to the station.”According to the PPRO, the suspect confessed to committing the crime but claimed to have acted under the influence of alcohol.The Police spokesperson said the 70-year-old woman had been taken to the hospital for medical attention.Meanwhile, the House of Representatives has voted against a prayer seeking to recommend castration for rapists.The House, at the plenary on Thursday, considered and adopted a motion on the rising cases of sexual violence in Nigeria.A member, Mr James Faleke, had recommended that persons found guilty of rape should be castrated.Just before the prayer was subjected to a voice vote, the Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila, however, asked what would happen to an older female who rapes a younger male.The comment generated noise in the chamberPutting the prayer to vote, the nays had it.In honour of victims of sexual violence in Nigeria, the House resolved that members should be dressed in black on the next legislative day.The House is expected to sit on Tuesday.Debate on rape and other sexual crimes lasted over two hours during Thursday’s plenary.