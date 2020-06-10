$10m Bribe Allegations :Police Arrest CUPP Spokesman

Published:

The Nigeria Police Force has acted on a resolution of the House of Representatives by arresting the spokesman for the Coalition of United Political Parties, Ikenga Ugochinyere.Ugochinyere had accused the leadership of the House of Representatives of collecting $10m bribe from American billionaire, Bill Gates, to pass the Infectious Disease Control Bill.Lawyer to the CUPP spokesman, Chibuzor Ezike, said this in a statement on Thursday.Ezike said Ugochinyere was arrested in a commando style around 5.30pm despite a court order barring the police from enforcing the resolution of the House.The statement read in part, “We have been reliably informed by citizens, who witnessed the commando style arrest, that our client was manhandled, assaulted and whisked away by the men against his will.“We were informed that he was eventually told that they arrested him based on the instigation of Mr. Femi Gbajabiamila, the Speaker of the House of Representatives.“Nigerians will recall that Mr. Gbajabiamila had misdirected the House of Representatives to pass a resolution against Mr. Ikenga and also to direct the police and the State Security Services to arrest him.“However, on June 3, 2020 the Federal Capital Territory High Court ordered the police and the SSS in clear terms not to give effect to the resolutions and acts of Mr. Gbajabiamila and further restrained them from arresting or detaining in any manner our client.”