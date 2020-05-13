Why Two Chinese Tried To Bribe EFCC Officer With N100m Cash

Published:

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has confirmed the arrest of two Chinese: Mr. Meng Wei Kun and Mr. Xu Koi for offering a sum of N5100milliion as bribe to its Zonal Head, Sokoto Zonal Office, Mr. Abdullahi Lawal.It said the suspects, who were arrested on Monday in Sokoto, brought N50million out of the N100million in cash to EFCC’s office.According to a statement by the Head of Media and Publicity of the commission, Mr. Dele Oyewale, the bribe was allegedly offered in a desperate bid to compromise ongoing investigation of construction company, China Zhonghao Nig. Ltd.It said the firm was handling contracts awarded by the Zamfara State Government in the sum of N50billion between 2012 and 2019.The statement said: “The zonal office of the commission is investigating the construction company, in connection with the execution of contracts for the construction of township roads in Gummi, Bukkuyun, Anka and Nassarawa towns of Zamfara state; and also the construction of 168 solar- powered boreholes in the 14 local government areas of the state.“Alarmed by the consistency and professionalism of investigation being conducted, the company reached out to Lawal with an offer of N100million as bribe to “bury” the matter.“In a grand design to trap the corrupt officials, Lawal played along, and on Monday, two representatives of the company Meng Wei Kun and Xu Kuoi offered him cash totalling N50million in their office along airport road, Sokoto. The cash was offered as a first installment.“The suspects were promptly arrested with the cash as evidence.“Investigation of the construction company was informed by an intelligence on alleged conspiracy; misappropriation of public funds; embezzlement; official corruption; abuse of office, stealing and money laundering obtained against the Zamfara state government through inflated and uncompleted contracts awarded to the company.“Investigations have so far revealed that China Zounghao Ltd has received payments of over N41billion from Zamfara State Government, out of which about N16billion(equivalent to over $53million) was allegedly diverted and traced to some bureau de change operators“The suspects would soon be charged to court.”