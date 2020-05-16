Viral Video:How Nigerian Obafemi Olorunfemi Died Of Covid-19 In Brazil

Published:

Share This

A Nigerian man, Obafemi Adebayo Olorunfemi, has died of coronavirus in BrazilHe reportedly died after 12 days on ventilator support.According to a sensitisation video posted on Twitter on Thursday by the Chairman of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, the late Olorunfemi left behind a widow and two kids.In the 88-second video, female twins, who introduced themselves as Taiwo and Kehinde, said the late Olorunfemi was their cousin.The duo said they have been living in Brazil for 15 years and they were heartbroken by the death of their cousin.They said, “We are here to dedicate this video to our dear cousin who lost his life to coronavirus. His name was Obafemi Adebayo Olorunfemi. He was a good guy and he left behind his wife and two kids. He was on the ventilator for 12 days and he died.We are here to alert everybody both Nigerians in Diaspora to please stay safe, maintain social distancing because it is easier to get into the routine and say that the other person also has coronavirus and if I get it, I am young and strong and I will be fine. But it is not about us being young and strong.“We blame the President, blame everybody but the responsibility still lies on us.Please maintain social distancing if you have to go outside.Wash your hands all the time.Use your face masks.Use gloves if you can.And once you come inside and returned home, just try as much as possible to disinfect yourself at all times because it (coronavirus) is real.People we don’t have to die before we value life.Our cousin is gone now and we wish we could bring him back.”