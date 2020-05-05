Tuesday, 5 May 2020

Veteran Broadcaster Ayinde Soaga Tests Positive For Coronavirus As Family Thank Nigerians For Their Concern

Published: May 05, 2020
Veteran broadcaster and General Manager NTA Katsina Alhaji Ayinde Soaga has tested positive to coronavirus.

According to family members, the amiable broadcaster who had symptoms of the virus personally went for a test which turned out positive and is now undergoing treatment after he was isolated.

His brother Kehinde Soaga a broadcaster himself in a press release obtained by CKN News said his brother is very high spirit.

The family thank Nigerians and friends who have been making enquiries about his state of health assuring them that sooner than later he will be discharged as he is responding positively to treatment

