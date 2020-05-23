UNILAG Researchers Produce Ventilator Machines

Published:

Share This

The Lagos State Government has described as a game changer, the AmbuVent – ventilator – produced by a team of researchers from the University of Lagos.The Commissioner for Science and Technology, Mr Hakeem Fahm, made the observation at the presentation of the AmbuVent to the government by the researchers.The project, known as the University of Lagos/Lagos State Science Research and Innovation Council (UNILAG/LASRIC) AmbuVent, was sponsored by the Lagos State Government.The project was aimed at tackling the spread of coronavirus pandemic.The project is aimed at proffering solution to respiratory challenges associated with COVID-19 and other respiratory issues.Fahm said at the presentation that the device was a highly specialised equipment that cost millions of naira or dollars.He noted that its availability was limited worldwide.”And here, we have a team of engineers, medical professionals and scientists working together to come up with a locally-sourced product that works.”This is going to be a ‘game changer’ in Nigeria because we no longer have to wait to place orders for something like this, when it can actually be manufactured locally.“You can have a big one as well as a miniature one that can be carried anywhere, which can be very”Because it is made in Nigeria, the researchers are cognisant of the fact that there are challenges of electricity; so, this device can operate with the regular power supply, battery and also can be solar-powered. It is a plus,” he said.Mr Olatunbosun Alake, Special Assistant to Lagos Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Innovation and Technology, said he was not surprised that the scholars came up with the device.Responding, Dr Uzoma Oduah, one of the brains behind the project, said he was excited at the feat, which he described as “materialisation of a dream.”Oduah, who is in the Department of Physics, University of Lagos, said: I inspired the project.“My thought when I started was to achieve reliability, efficiency, affordability, over 80 per cent local content, mass production ability and simple device.“All those are embedded in the project.